Wausau Avenue construction begins on Monday, August 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, West Texas Paving, Inc. will begin construction on Wausau Avenue between Marsha Sharp Freeway and 82nd Street. As a result, this section of roadway will be closed until December 7, 2021. The project will result in possible delays and detours for traffic along the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

