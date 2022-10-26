PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29.

According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m.

Admission is free, but food and merchandise will be sold by more than 33 vendors and food trucks.

“This is our second Way-Con event,” explained Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza, Dean of the School of Languages and Literature and event organizer in the press release. “Last year was a raging success, with more than 400 people from several states in attendance. This year we are projecting 600-plus.”

For a full list of events, you can visit the Way-Con page on the WBU website.

Gaming will be a big part of the event, according to Mendoza.

“We have tournaments being run by Stormcrow, Found Gaming, Plainview LimeLite, and the WBU E-Sports Team,” Mendoza said in the press release. “Along with that there is tabletop open play and game testing, video game open play, laser tag, face painting, caramel apples, an art walk, trivia, a cosplay contest, raffle prizes, and much more.”

Many participants are expected to be costumed, and Mendoza encouraged everyone to put on their best cosplay costume and join in the fun.

“It should be a great event for those of all ages,” Mendoza said in the press release. “I should note that this is a family friendly event, therefore all costumes should be PG appropriate.”

For more information on Way-Con, contact Dr. Mendoza at 806-291-1106 or mendozak@wbu.edu.