Wayland Baptist University’s history comes alive Wednesday, Aug. 31, when Dr. Estelle Owens, Emeritus Professor of History and University Historian, speaks briefly at Founders Day, a celebration of the 114th anniversary of the day Wayland Literary and Technical Institute was chartered.

Dr. Bobby Hall, President, is scheduled to welcome the Wayland family and the community before introducing Owens.

The Founders Day celebration is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on the front steps of historic Gates Hall, the oldest building on the Plainview campus. The alternate weather location is the foyer inside the building.

Cake and other refreshments will be served, and there will be games, music, and a unique photo opportunity during the Founders Day celebration.

Pioneer physician Dr. James Henry Wayland understood the importance of education, and he was driven to offer faith-based education to the people of West Texas. His vision at the turn of the century for the literary and technical institute he founded remains the vision of Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus as well as 10 external campuses.

In an agreement with Staked Plains Baptist Association and the people of Plainview, Wayland and his wife, Sarah, donated $10,000 and 25 acres to establish the institute, which was officially chartered in 1908. With 241 students enrolled, the first classes were held in Matador Hall in September 1910. A year later, Elmer Childress would become the first graduate of what was then known as Wayland Baptist College. By 1914, Wayland had become one of the correlated schools affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas.

Today, Dr. Wayland’s vision continues as Wayland Baptist University continues to be a pioneer in so many educational endeavors. With 11 campuses in six states, plus online offerings, Wayland is on the cutting edge of faith-based education.

