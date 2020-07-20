Wayland Baptist announces plan for in-person fall classes

This is a press release from Wayland Baptist University.

PLAINVIEW – Wayland Baptist University is preparing for the return of students to the Plainview campus for the Fall 2020 semester. Last Friday, the university released a set of guidelines governing the return. The university is concerned for the safety and well being of students, faculty, and staff, and based its policies on best practices for dealing the COVID-19 virus. The university also gathered experience from teaching face-to-face classes at various campuses throughout the summer.

Classes for the Fall 202 semester will begin on Aug. 12, a week earlier than originally scheduled. Students will be required to complete a health survey upon their return to campus. There will be no holidays and no fall break during the semester. Classes will conclude the week prior to Thanksgiving, and final exams will be administered completely online the week following Thanksgiving.

International students will return to campus July 24 and will remain in a quarantine dorm for 14 days prior to taking part in campus activities. Other students will begin returning to campus July 30. Move-in dates will be staggered in order better accommodate students and family members as they return to campus. Only two family members per student will be allowed to assist with moving into the dorms. Dates to be aware of include:

July 24: Residence halls open for international students participating in fall sports.

July 29: Residence halls open for international students not participating in fall sports.

Aug. 6: Residence halls open for all fall sport athletes.

Aug. 7: Faculty and staff development meetings.

Aug. 8: Residence halls open for new students attending orientation.

Aug. 8: New student orientation begins at noon.

Aug. 10: Residence halls open for returning students and new students not attending orientation.

Aug. 11: Registration for students not pre-enrolled.

Aug. 12: Classes begin.

Policies are also in place for academics and student-life on campus. Students will be required to wear masks whenever possible, and classes and social gatherings will observe social distancing where possible. Organizations will be encouraged to meet virtually as opposed to face-to-face whenever possible. Policies regarding academics and student life include:

Instructors and students will wear face coverings in class and while on campus.

All learning spaces will be appropriately cleaned/disinfected throughout the day.

Students will assist in wiping down their personal space as they leave and/or arrive to class to disinfect spaces and expedite transitions between classes. Wipes will be provided.

Protocols are in place to quarantine students infected with the virus.

Class material and professors are prepared for an immediate move to online delivery should it be required.

Students attending chapel will be separated into two groups. Freshmen will attend weekly chapel in Harral Auditorium. All other students will attend chapel in Hutcherson Center where they will watch a live stream.

The Wayland athletics department is currently working with its governing body, conference leaders, and university officials in order to move forward in the safest environment possible. Athletes will be screened daily and enhanced cleaning procedures are in place for training and practice areas.

Students will receive additional information via their student email accounts. You can also find out more at www.wbu.edu/our-plan.