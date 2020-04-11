Wayland Baptist graphic design student’s artwork selected for publication

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University student Madeline Alison, a junior from Plainview, will be published in Creative Quarterly’s Online Gallery later this summer for her infographic How to Medicate Your Cat.

Alison said she received an email with the title “CQ59: Winners Announced” and was surprised when she realized she was on the list.

“I thought it was the type of letter you send to everyone after having already informed the winners of their accomplishment,” she said. “I never expected to be selected as a winner or runner up.”

Creative Quarterly is a well-known graphic design magazine published in New York. Three times each year, they organize an international art competition. Professional artists and students can show their works in graphic design, illustration and photography. Thousands of works are submitted from all over the world. Alison’s work was selected as a runner-up in the contest.

“I opened the email without really even considering that my name would be in the announcement, but it was,” Alison said. “I started to cry, because being a runner up for Creative Quarterly is a big deal. It can be the difference between getting an interview or not, or getting the financial support needed to go to grad school. It matters, it just does.”

Alison submitted a piece that was part of a black and white class project in Dejan Mravic’s Graphic Design II course taught last year. Students were asked to create a clear set of instructions that easily communicate with their audience. The instructions had to be communicated through graphics only, without the use of words. Her award-winning design is a seven-panel storyboard that gives detailed instructions on medicating a cat.

“Getting [Creative Quarterly] to even notice me seemed like a lofty dream, and had it not been for Professor Mraovic I would have let this initial intimidation keep me from even applying,” Alison said. “I feel very fortunate to have him as my teacher because beyond being a fantastic teacher who is truly enthusiastic about what he does, he pushes us, and without that push this wouldn’t have happened.”

Other graphic design programs represented in the 59th edition of Creative Quarterly are Rhode Island School of Design, Maryland Institute College of Art, Temple University, Fashion Institute of Technology, Queens College, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Academy of Art University, California State University, Texas A&M University, Oklahoma State University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Ontario College of Art and Design, and Edinburgh College of Art.

How to Medicate Your Cat (Photo provided by Wayland Baptist University)

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)