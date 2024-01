PLAINVIEW, Texas— Dr. Timothy Pierce has been named Wayland Baptist University’s new Dean of the university’s School of Christian Studies.

Prior to joining as Dean of Christian Studies, he was an adjunct professor for Wayland from 2014-2018.

Dr. Pierce was also a 1991 Wayland Baptist University graduate, as well as an author of Enthroned on our Praise: An Old Testament Theology and has also written reviews, essays and articles.