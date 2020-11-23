Wayland Lubbock switches to online classes for remainder of fall semester

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University.

Classes at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus are moving online for the remainder of the Fall 2 session that concludes on Dec. 18. Dr. Elyn Palmer, executive director and dean of the Lubbock campus, informed students, faculty and staff of the transition, saying the decision was made based on the escalating cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock.

“This will allow us a good opportunity for in-depth sanitization of the campus facilities, as well as an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to self-quarantine,” Palmer said.

The classrooms will be closed to faculty and students. Coursework instruction will be delivered through Blackboard and other online means. Wayland offices will remain open with limited staffing, and computer stations will be available to students who do not otherwise have access to computers. Staff will also assist students in preparing for the spring sessions. Registration for spring classes opens at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30 with classes beginning in January. Palmer said the university plans for classes to return to flexible, in-person instruction in the spring.

Wayland Lubbock moved to an 8-week session format this fall to better accommodate students and expedite the degree completion process. The new schedule coincides with traditional, 16-week college semesters. Students can take classes in 8-week sessions and complete a greater number of courses in a shorter time frame. The new schedule also allows for a summer session, meaning students can take courses in five sessions per year as opposed to the four-term method that was being used.

For more information about available courses and degree options, contact the Lubbock campus at 806-785-9285.