Wayland Baptist to hold 3 in-person graduation ceremonies April 24

PLAINVIEW – Wayland Baptist University will hold three in-person graduation ceremonies on April 24 in Hutcherson Center. Wayland will hold three ceremonies. The first, at 9 a.m., will recognize graduates from 2020 who were unable to participate in an official ceremony due to COVID-19. The 2021 graduating class will be divided into two ceremonies taking place at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Admission to the ceremonies is by ticket only. Participating graduates have been issued an allotment of tickets to accommodate their friends and family who wish to attend. Faculty and staff participation will also be limited. All three ceremonies will stream live at wbu.edu/graduation.htm.

The ceremony for 2020 graduates will take place at 9 a.m. with 43 graduates from both the spring and fall terms scheduled to attend.

The first ceremony for the Class of 2021 will take place at 1 p.m. with 44 students from the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the School of Business scheduled to participate. A ceremony at 5 p.m. will be held for the School of Christian Studies, School of Education, School of Fine Arts, School of Languages and Literature, School of Mathematics and Sciences and School of Music with 46 students scheduled to participate.

The Wayland administration contacted all eligible students to determine who would participate and how many tickets they would need for friends and family. The classes were then broken up into a total number of individuals that Hutcherson Center could accommodate while maintaining physical distancing. Each ceremony will have approximately 500 individuals in attendance. Event staff will be on hand to assist with seating and to make sure family groups are distanced throughout the facility. Facemasks will be required at all times.

Each ceremony will take approximately an hour. The event space will be cleared immediately to allow crews to properly clean and disinfect prior to the next ceremony.