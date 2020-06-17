Wayland Baptist to start fall semester earlier than scheduled

PLAINVIEW, Texas – Wayland Baptist University announced Wednesday that classes will begin August 12, a week earlier than the university originally has scheduled.

WBU President Dr. Bobby Hall said in a statement Wednesday that students will not return to campus following Thanksgiving until spring semester classes begin January 11.

Hall said these changes only apply to the Plainview campus, and external campuses and online class schedules have not been changed.

According to a release from the school, the dining hall will open August 9, and Plainview move-in for new students will be August 10.

WBU has provided an updated 2020 fall semester schedule on their website.

Hall said WBU is committed to making this semester meaningful to students.

According to the release, WBU is taking the appropriate measures, as outlined by those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies, to ensure they provide the safest and most secure environment for the Wayland Family.