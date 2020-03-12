Wayland Baptist to transition to online classes

LUBBOOCK, Texas — Wayland Baptist University announced Thursday that they will transition to online classes until April 6, according to a Facebook post.

See an updated statement from WBU down below.

The following is a statement from WBU:

Wayland Campuses Moving to Online Class Format

PLAINVIEW — As a response to developments concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) Wayland Baptist University will transition to an online delivery format for all classes at all campuses until April 6. WBU will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the schedule if conditions dictate.

For Wayland’s Plainview campus, spring break is scheduled for March 16-20. Student dorms and cafeteria will continue to operate as scheduled during and following spring break. Students who choose to return following spring break will continue classes online. Offices will remain open and conduct business as usual.

Wayland’s external campuses are non-residential.

WBU announced other specific changes and cancellations due to the virus.

· All classes on all Wayland campuses transition to an online format beginning March 23. Face-to-face classes will resume April 6, pending further developments.

· Wayland Plainview has cancelled participation in spring break mission trips.

· Cafeteria and food service will operate as scheduled following spring break.

· Health services will be available to those students who remain on campus.

· Wayland’s annual Pioneers of Excellence dinner for donors and friends has been cancelled.

· New student registration for Fall 2020, scheduled for Big Weekend on March 28, will transition to an online experience. The recruitment day, March 27, on campus has been cancelled. Those registered for the event will be contacted directly.

· NAIA sanctioned winter championships, including those currently underway, have been cancelled.

Further information and updates are available at www.wbu.edu/notification.htm. The safety and well-being of students is the primary concern.

· Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to use due diligence in monitoring their personal situations.

· Any student with concerns that they have been exposed to the virus should contact their health provider and avoid returning to campus.

· WBU faculty and staff who suspect they have been exposed should contact a health provider and immediately inform university officials of their concerns.

· Any student, faculty or staff member on the Plainview campus who tests positive for COVID-19 should contact the university nurse immediately at dillardc@wbu.edu or 806-291-3763. Those at other campus locations should contact the Executive Director/Campus Dean.

· Essential domestic university travel is permitted to areas that do not fall in high-risk categories (CDC level 3, State Department level 4). There will be no university sanctioned international travel until further notice.

· Wayland currently uses CDC cleaning and disinfection guidelines daily with approved cleaning supplies.

Wayland will release further updates as they arise. In the meantime, personnel are encouraged to practice good hygiene and lower the risk of infection and spread of the disease.

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home if you are sick.

· Cover coughs and sneezes.

· Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

