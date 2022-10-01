PLAINVIEW, Texas — For the third consecutive year, Wayland Baptist University has been named one of the top 200 colleges for indigenous students.



Winds of Change, a publication of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, selected WBU for placement on the list which will published in November.

According to a press release from WBU, university’s 2022-2023 ranking won’t be released until publication.

The university said it’s ranking has increased every year since it has been named to the Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students list.

“The Special College Issue is a highly anticipated reference that students, teachers and counselors turn to year-round,” said AISES Senior Development Officer Candace McDonough. “It’s the only resource of its kind for the growing number of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who are concentrating on a science, technology, engineering or math discipline in higher education.”