Wayland Baptist University approves test-optional admissions

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University will no longer require the ACT, SAT or CLT college entrance exam for admission to the university. The new policy, which went into effect May 19, applies to concurrent and first-time freshmen at the Plainview campus. It also is retroactive to all students who applied for admission for the Fall 2020 academic term prior to May 19.

The university made the move as part of its response to COVID-19. Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Daniel Brown said it is a step in the right direction that was considered prior to the pandemic’s effect on college applications.

“It just makes sense,” Brown said. “It is well known that standardized tests are not always the best indicator of collegiate success for students. Students are people, and people are much more complicated than any single test can really measure. College success, as with success in life in general, largely comes down to effort. If you’re willing to do the work and stay after it, you have a very good chance of succeeding.”

Under the new model, admission will be based on a review of a student’s high school transcript. Students with a 2.0, or higher, grade point average (GPA) at the time of review will be granted admission to Wayland. Students with a 1.50 – 1.99 GPA may be admitted if their cumulative average of all high school English courses is a 75 or better.

Students seeking merit or academic scholarships will still need to take an entrance exam to qualify. Wayland has several academic scholarships that range from a specific dollar amount to covering a percentage of one’s tuition costs. High school students in Plainview may also take advantage of the PEP program that covers the cost of tuition for the first year of attendance at Wayland.

For more information, contact the Office of Admission at 806-291-3500 or 1-800-588-1928.

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains