PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Tuesday, Wayland Baptist University (WBU) announced it will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to ensure the academic success of Hispanic and low-income, first generation students.

According to a press release from WBU, the Title V grant will fund “Pioneering Greater Access for Hispanic Students through Enhanced Student Support,” WBU’s coordinated effort to improve support for Hispanic students and expand information systems to improve student success.

Totaling $2,992,545 across five years, the grant will provide funding for six new or additional student support positions. This includes a Title V project director, student success and disability service coordinator, bilingual academic coach, and specialists in enrollment/LaFamilia Outreach, financial aid, and retention data.

The effort also is designed to increase fall-to-fall retention and improve four-year graduation rates, the press release said.

The grant is part of DOE’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) Program, and enables the university to expand and enhance academic offerings, program quality, and institutional stability.

“I am pleased that we have been able to secure this grant with our first proposal because the DHSI program helps Wayland to expand educational opportunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic students. That’s something Wayland has been doing but is keenly interested in expanding,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President in the press release.