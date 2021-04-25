Wayland Baptist University celebrates spring graduation on Saturday

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Commencement looked a little different with chairs set 6-feet apart and masks covering the faces of smiling graduates, but Wayland Baptist University celebrated the Classes of 2020 and 2021 in-person Saturday with three graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from May and December of 2020 were invited back to campus to take part in the ceremony they missed due to COVID last year. The 9 a.m. ceremony had 44 participants from 2020. The Class of 2021 was separated into two ceremonies with 43 graduates participating in a 1 p.m. ceremony and 46 graduates in a 5 p.m. ceremony.

Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall acknowledged the effects the pandemic has had on higher education throughout the last year and commended the graduates for their perseverance in a difficult time.

“It’s been truly a year like no other,” Hall said. “14 months ago I experience something new to my four decades of service to this university – a complete shutdown. Student sent home to take online classes. Faculty and staff working from make-shift offices in their homes, too. Everyone trying to figure out how to make technology work.”

Hall compared their commitment to education to that of Dr. James Henry Wayland, the university founder, “whose vision, commitment and unwavering faith in God led to more than a century of education excellence.

“Today we gather not only to recognize your hard work and your high achievement, but also to entrust our future to you – this newest group of Wayland Pioneers.”

Ryan Loveless, justice administration major form El Paso, and Kenzie Crews, an English and language arts education major form Forth Worth, gave student addresses at the 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. ceremonies respectively. Each challenged their fellow graduates to strive for success in their future endeavors.

Brook Vickers, an elementary education major from Monticello, Fla., received special recognition as the highest ranking graduating senior for the Class of 2021.

Students participating in Saturday’s ceremonies were:

Class of 2020

Master of Arts in Counseling: Serena Martinez, Lubbock; Oscar Chavira, Jr., Hereford

Master of Arts in English: Rebekah Brown, Plainview

Master of Business Administration: Melissa Perez, Plainview; Mayra Ramirez, El Paso; Evelyn Voyles, Lubbock; Chelsey Souza, Lubbock

Master of Christian Ministry: Michael Napier, Plainview

Master of Education: Crystal Vinson, Lubbock; Olivia Adams, Amarillo; Hope Maye, Albany, GA

Master of Public Administration: Chelsey Bosquez, Plainview; Paul Kite, Plainview

Bachelor of Applied Science: Caroline Alderete, Kress; Kahlie Ingram, Lubbock; Laura Larralde, Plainview; Jannie Keller, Plainview; Jordan Mathews, Sr., Arlington; Adrian Rosales, Lockney; Stefanie Vaughn, Plainview

Bachelor of Arts: Sally Giesbrecht, Texline; Anderson Schmig, Sierra Vista, AZ; Dakota Schmig, Psychology, Sierra Vista, AZ; Christine Lockridge, Plainview; Luis Morin, Dallas; Christopher Thompson, Amarillo

Bachelor of Business Administration: Jordan Breding, Albuquerque, NM; Stormie De La Garza, Plainview; Samuel Deen, New York, NY; Andrew McEachern, Allen; Maverick Wilkinson, Borger; T’Quira Brown, Plainview

Bachelor of Science: Caden Bailey, Lovington, NM; Kambrey Blakey, Portales, NM; Sadie Hall, Perryton; McKayla Ramirez, Wichita Falls; Sarah Brown, Plainview; Shirmar Jennings, Plainview; Michael Nealy, Jr., Fort Worth; Jackson Nobles, Fort Worth; John Perez, Dimmitt; Carson Ritter, Groom

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies: Bailey Breeden, Albuquerque, NM; Virginia Jones, Sierra Vista, AZ

Class of 2021

Master of Arts in Counseling: Felicia McCalister, Forest Hill; Sara Richison, Pampa

Master of Arts in History: James Carthel, Plainview

Master of Arts in Humanities: Christopher Williams, Plainview

Master of Business Administration: Selina Gomez, Dallas; Tre Hinds, Bridgetown, St. Peter, Barbados; Megan Sharratt, Albuquerque, NM; Silvia Sosa-Valles, El Paso; Lori Wood, Amarillo

Master of Education: Daniel Martinez, Dallas

Bachelor of Applied Science: Allyson Bolding, Plainview; Shai Brown, Portland, Jamaica; Hunter Henderson, Kellyville, OK; Jennifer McKenney, Plainview; Sicily Medina, Amarillo; Carolyn Phillips, Clovis, NM; Tyler Mason, San Antonio; Elton Tettey, London, UK; Cantrece Williams, Freehold, NJ

Bachelor of Arts: Amanda Alvarado, Plainview; Guillermo Elizardo III, Zeeland, MI; Ericka Espinosa, Plainview; Alexis Francis, Camarillo, CA; Mireya Hernandez, Plainview; Bryan Pena, Lubbock; William Pollock III, Miami, FL; Justin Silva, Wichita Falls; Elizabeth Williams St. Philip, Barbados; Eleanor Ashley, Anchorage, AK; logan Britton, Perryton; Kenzie Crews, Fort Worth; Arlinda Hernandez, Plainview; Jaci Monroe, Amarillo; Kimberly Sanchez-Tovar, El Paso; Colton Stalsby, Willis

Bachelor of Business Administration: Alexander Bonner, Lubbock; Alek Canales, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Amber Daniel, Lubbock; Daniel Galindez, San Antonio de los Altos, Venezuela; Angelica Garcia, Amarillo; Margaret Gaydon, Lubbock; Kellie Kozak, Ituna, Saskatchewan, Canada; Jeremiah Lavine, Garland; Lucie Mahelova, Znojmo, Czech Republic; Brandy McCrory, Plainview; Stafano Pesce, Genoa, Italy; Shannon Sepeda, Plainview

Bachelor of Fine Arts: Alec Buitron, Brownsville; Edward Funderburke, Austin

Bachelor of General Studies: Kirk Baril, San Bruno, CA

Bachelor of Music: Justin Glass, Kemp; Colton Langston, Plainview; Erin Pearce, Clovis, NM; Bryson Riley, Idalou

Bachelor of Science: Jasmine Davis, Austin; Casey Dudek, Eagle, ID; Ryan Loveless, El Paso; Kinsley Monroe, Plainview; De’anna Prince, Fayetteville, NC; Nicholas Ramos, Lubbock; DyLana Williams, Plainview; Brain Anderson, Palmdale, CA; Kenlie Baxter, Dumas; Jacob Boswell, Burkburnett; Mattia Faisi, Bedano, Switzerland; Rebekah Cordova, El Paso; Branna Dudoit-Vasquez, Lahaini, HI; Tre’vanh Fillmore, Amarillo; Tristan Galbreath, Tulsa, OK; Fortune Karleskint, Denu Volta Region, Ghana; Kamri Knippa, Plainview; Sarah Macha, Plainview; Gonzalo Martinez, Plainview; Austin Moya, Canyon; Matthew Ontiveros, Arlington; Daniel Ratliff, Plainview

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies: Kali Garza, Shallowater; Daniel Hurn, Levelland; Donte Irving, Copperas Cove; Sheryl Jones, Sierra Vista, AZ; Ashlynn Ramage, Olton; Anahy Ramirez, Plainview; Savannah Ramirez, Houston; Hannah Salyers, Grand Prairie; Mary Salyers, Grand Prairie; Brooke Vickers, Monticello, FL; Christina Wallace, Plainview; Marc Wallace, Plainview

Associate of Applied Science: Diesma Previl, Miami, FL

Ryan Loveless, a justice administration major from El Paso, speaks to his classmates during the 1 p.m. ceremony on Saturday. (Photos provided by Wayland Baptist University)

