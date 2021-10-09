Wayland Baptist University choirs to perform fall concert on Oct. 12

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University’s International Choir and the Wayland Singers will combine for a special fall concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Harral Memorial Auditorium. Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. Following the performance, a reception will be held outdoors on the east steps of the Harral Art Complex.

The choirs will present a program based on the theme “New Beginnings,” and will be led by Dr. Sarah Herrington a Wayland alum who is in her first year as Director of Choral Studies for the university.

The reception will be sponsored by the newly rebranded Friends of the Arts group. Formerly known as Friends of Music, the group has adjusted its focus to coincide with the combining of the School of Music and School of Fine Arts to create the School of Creative Arts at Wayland. The Friends of the Arts will expand their mission to provide fundraising and scholarships to support every discipline within the School of Creative Arts.

The seventh biannual student showcase, featuring work by Wayland’s graphic design professor and students, will also be on display. The artwork is hanging in the north hallway of the Harral complex. Several of the pieces have earned international recognition.

