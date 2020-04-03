Breaking News
Lubbock City Council says police not stopping people for simply being outside of home

Wayland Baptist University closes campus to the public due to COVID-19

Local News

by: Press Release and posted by Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by Wayland Baptist University)

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University announced Friday that it will immediately suspend all public access to WBU campuses due to the continued and projected growth of COVID-19.

The university has been operating the last two weeks with skeleton crews on rotating bases. Under the new guidelines, all employees will transition to working remotely and offices will be closed to the public.

All classes will continue as scheduled under the new guidelines. Students will continue to have remote access to faculty, staff and resources so they can complete their semester.

The university phone system will be transferred off site and will remain functional. Employees and offices will still be accessible by email or phone, and mail service will continue to function uninterrupted at each campus location.

The university is encouraging all employees and others to abide by the federal, state and local guidelines to help fight the advance of COVID-19.

(This is a press release from Wayland Baptist University.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar