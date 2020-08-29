Wayland Baptist University design professor stands out in contest

Entitled “Together We Win,” the contest was designed to promote efforts in the fight against COVID-19 (Photo provided by WBU)

Wayland Baptist University Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Dejan Mraović continues to put his personal work to the test, this time in a poster contest organized by the People’s Republic of China embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Entitled “Together We Win,” the contest was designed to promote efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Poster designs were to communicate the idea that a worldwide effort is needed to defeat the pandemic. Things such as social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home for safety are important to fight the spread of the disease.

Mraović’s design showed an illustration of a brain partially covered by a face mask to fend off COVID-19. His was one of 408 pieces submitted in the professional division of the competition, earning enough online votes to rank 37th overall. The online exhibit will be available for public viewing through December. It has already been seen by more than 350,000 people. The exhibit can be viewed at https://together-we-wins.linkuslive.com/page/2/?contest-gallery-order=points-down&contest-category-order=1&contest-search.



