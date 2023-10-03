PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, Wayland Baptist University announced a new exhibit, “The Fabric of Time,” artistic quilts and designs, was on display at its Abraham Art Gallery in Plainview.

According to WBU, the exhibit opened Oct. 2 and was on display through Dec. 15, featuring local and regional artists in the Caprock Art Quilters group.

The Abraham Art Gallery is located on the atrium level of the Wayland’s J.E. and L.E. Mabee Learning Resources Center, the press release said.

The exhibit will highlight the individual artistic paths of award-winning creators who have competed regionally and nationally, according to WBU. Select fabric art quilts are available to purchase in the gallery, the press release also said.

The artists whose works are displayed in the gallery are Valerie Komkov Hill, Cinde Ebeling, Terrie Eads, Ann Hicks, Marian Ann Montgomery, Sandra Stephenson, Muff Fregia, Jean C. R. Grimes, Ellie Kreneck and Nancy K. Fisher.

For more information on the Caprock Art Quilters group, email caprockaq@gmail.com.