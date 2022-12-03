PLAINVIEW, Texas — Members of Wayland Baptist University’s Enactus team recently installed a sixth water bottle filling station in Plainview as part of an on-going project to provide clean drinking water without increasing plastic waste in the community.

According to a press release from WBU, it’s part of a multi-year go-green initiative.

“We now have five on campus and one off campus at the local YMCA,” said Jackson Kent, a WBU student from Houston who serves as president of Enactus, in the press release. “This is a continuation of our on-going project. The goal is to help provide clean drinking water without increasing plastic waste. In doing our research we found that Plainview has a higher-than-average amount of plastic waste.”

The newest water bottle filling station was installed on the first floor of Gates Hall.

Enactus members collect data on the number of plastic bottles they help save from entry into the waste cycle as well as how many gallons of clean water are provided to the students, WBU said.

“By installing these water bottle filling stations, we can help to reduce the amount of waste by some degree,” Kent also said in the press release.