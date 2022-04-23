PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University is finding new ways to help students save on tuition costs. The university expanded the criteria for qualification for its top academic scholarship awarded to incoming freshman who have maintained high academic standards while in high school. Under the new guidelines, students who graduate high school with a grade point average of 3.25 on a 4-point scale will automatically qualify for the Dean level of the Pioneer Scholarship, covering 1/3 of the tuition for full-time students for eight semesters. The scholarship is a savings of more than $6,500 per year based on Wayland’s block tuition rate.

In the past, Pioneer Scholarship requirements were based solely on SAT, ACT and CLT scores. However, Wayland, like many other universities, no longer requires college entrance exams for admission. This created a need to revamp the scholarship requirement guidelines. Students who take the SAT, ACT or CLT exams can still qualify for the Dean’s level scholarship by scoring 1200-1320 on the SAT, 25-28 on the ACT or 78-88 on the CLT.

Additionally, students who graduate as valedictorian or salutatorian can double their scholarship, saving more than $13,000 per year by qualifying for the President level that covers 2/3 of the tuition. Students who do not graduate first or second in their class may qualify for this level of the Pioneer Scholarship with scores of 1330-1440 on the SAT, 29-32 on the ACT or 89-99 on the CLT.

Exceptionally strong academic students can qualify for the Trustee level of the scholarship which covers full tuition for full-time enrollment up to eight semesters. This scholarship level is based solely on SAT, ACT and CLT exams with students needing to score 1450-1600, 33-36 or 100-120 respectively to qualify.

For more information on Wayland’s academic scholarship offerings, contact the Office of Financial Aid at findaid@wbu.edu or 806-291-3520.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)