LUBBOCK, Texas — Wayland Baptist University’s golf teams will host a two-day collegiate tournament on Monday, October 24, and Tuesday, October 25 in Plainview.

According to a press release from WBU, men’s and women’s teams representing nine collegiate golf programs are scheduled to compete in the tournament being held at the Plainview Country Club.



Schools competing include WBU, Texas Tech University, Texas Wesleyan University, Texas A&M San Antonio University, North Central Texas College, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, the University of the Southwest and Jarvis Christian University.



“We have hosted tournaments before, but not on our hometown course,” said Matt Garrett, Wayland’s new women’s golf coach in the press release. “This will be a great opportunity for local golf enthusiasts to watch some great collegiate golfers compete. The Wayland men’s golf team is ranked No. 5 in the NAIA and are really playing well.”

Teams tee off with 9 a.m. shotgun starts both days. Spectators can watch collegiate golfers play 36 holes Monday and 18 holes Tuesday. Awards will be presented about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Garrett and Tom Harp, Wayland’s longtime men’s golf coach, organized the tournament, which is new ground for WBU’s golf programs, the press release said.