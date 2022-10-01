PLAINVIEW, Texas — Dr. David Hardage, the retiring executive director of Texas Baptists, was recognized on Wednesday during a chapel service at Wayland Baptist University (WBU).

According to a press release from WBU, he was presented with an award that states, “Presented to Dr. David Hardage in appreciation for his support of Wayland Baptist University as Executive Director of Texas Baptists.”

“During Dr. Hardage’s decade of service, Texas Baptists have created greater opportunities of service for Wayland, most recently bringing Super Summer back to our campus. For that we are thankful,” said Donnie Brown, Director of Spiritual Life.



Hardage was appointed as executive director in January of 2012 by the Executive Board of the Baptist General Convention of Texas. He announced his retirement in July and plans to complete his work with Texas Baptists this fall.



“What a privilege it has been for me to serve. I count every day as an opportunity to engage in Kingdom work with Texas Baptists,” said Hardage.

Hardage was at the Plainview campus to speak during their weekly chapel service.