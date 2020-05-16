Wayland Baptist University issues room and board refund, opens CARES applications

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University is in the process of issuing refunds for room and board charges that went unused by students when the Plainview campus shut down following spring break. The refunds cover the cost of meal plans and dorm rooms that went unused following the closure.

Refunds have been prorated according to individual meal plans purchased by students and the percentage of the plan each student used prior to the campus closing. Students have been notified about the amount of their refund and student accounts have been adjusted.

Wayland has also been allotted grant funds via the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Applications for aid open on May 15. Students must apply for grant funds that will be used to provide emergency grants for expenses related the disruption of campus operations due to the virus. Federal guidance gives Wayland the discretion to determine the amount of each grant, and Wayland has chosen to distribute those grants equitably across all students deemed eligible by federal regulation. Students applying for grants will have to complete the FAFSA if they have not already done so. More information will be released to students in the coming days, including federal requirements and a link to the webpage housing the application.

