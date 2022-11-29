LUBBOCK, Texas — The 10th annual Christmas Festival Synchronized Light Show will be held on the Lubbock campus of Wayland Baptist University (WBU) from November 29 through January 3.

According to a press release from WBU, the light show starts at 6:00 p.m. nightly at the campus located at 801 North Quaker Avenue (corner of North Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue).

The university said it has added thousands of additional lights this year, including lights along the curbs in the parking area.

“Upon arriving on campus, visitors can tune to 88.7 FM and listen to music while watching the spectacular synchronized light show. It is an 18-minute show programmed to eight Christmas carols,” the press release said.