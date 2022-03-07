PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University has been named a Military Friendly® School for the 2022-2023 academic year. Military Friendly® is an organization that is committed to creating better outcomes for veterans by providing positive reinforcement for American organizations that invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans.

Wayland received a silver designation in the scoring category of “private offering doctorate.” The designation is determined by assessment of both public data about the university and proprietary data gathered through Military Friendly® Schools surveys. The annual survey is offered to more than 8,800 institutions nationwide. The survey’s methodology, criteria and response measurements are developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and the Military Friendly® Advisory Council. Schools are graded on their ability to meet minimum thresholds for student retention, graduation rate, job placement, loan repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for veterans.

Measurement categories include academic policies and compliance, military student support and retention, graduation and career outcomes, admission and orientation, culture and commitment, and financial aid and loan repayment. Military support and retention and graduation and career outcomes make up 60% of the final grade.

Based in Plainview, Texas, Wayland operates campuses in Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico and Hawaii, as well as Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls and San Antonio. Most of the extension campuses were developed in association with military bases, and many of them are still heavily involved with the military and veteran students who make up a large portion of their student population. Wayland also operates an online educational service that provides course availability to military students stationed around the globe.

While the face of education is changing, Wayland remains committed to meeting the needs of military and veteran students. WBU works with military tuition assistance programs and operates five, eight-week sessions per year that expedite course and degree completion. Military and veteran students can also earn course credit based on training and work experience. For more information on available degree programs, visit www.wbu.edu.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)