PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University continues to strengthen its ties to the military, earning Military Spouse Friendly designation for 2022-2023. Earlier this spring, Wayland was named a Military Friendly® school.

Wayland has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the military. Many of WBU’s extension campuses and teaching sites are located on military bases in Texas, Arizona, Alaska, New Mexico and Hawaii. This new designation will be published and celebrated in the July/Aug. issue of Military Spouse Magazine®.

Wayland earned the designation by instituting policies to address the concerns and needs of military spouses and their families. The designation is earned based on admissions, retention, career counseling, and mentoring programs that address the difficulties faced by military families. Wayland also offers flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocations.

To determine the list, the Military Friendly® team collects and processes vast amounts of data that encourages schools to develop and sustain strong programs for military spouses on campus. The Military Friendly® ratings are determined through the evaluation of public data and proprietary data gathered through the annual Military Friendly® survey process.

More information is available at www.militaryfriendly.com.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)