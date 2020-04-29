Wayland Baptist University names 2020 Citizenship Award winners

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University recognized the end of another academic year Wednesday, with the announcement of its annual awards. Typically, awards are announced during chapel service. With accommodations for dealing with COVID-19, the 2020 awards were announced online by each academic school and Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall.

Dr. Hall announced the winners of the Male and Female Citizenship Award, Luke Brown and Morgan Bennett. Voted on by university faculty and students, the Citizenship Award is the top award given to students each year. Established in 1957, this is the 64th year the award has been presented.

Luke Brown

Brown graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences. He is the son of Wayland graduates Jill and Greg Brown, of Plainview. During his time at Wayland, Brown was involved in the Student Union Board and Kaleo. He served as the Vice President for the Texas Academy of Sciences and the American Chemical Society. He was on the Baptist Student Ministries leadership team and worship team, and was named Mr. Wayland 2019.

Brown was a student worker in the Office of Human Resources, the biology department, tutoring center, and student activities. He participated in mission trips, attending Beach Reach and participating in the Honduras medical mission trip. Brown will soon begin his studies at Texas Tech University where he will work toward a master’s in physician assistant studies.

Morgan Bennett

The daughter of Bryan and Krystal Bennett of Shallowater, Morgan Bennett spent her four years at Wayland as the point guard for the Flying Queens basketball team, receiving first and second team All-American, and Academic All-American honors. She is completing her Bachelor of Science degree in biology. A member of the National Honor Society and the Texas Academy of Science, Bennett served as a tutor to fellow Wayland students. She also graduates as the all-time assists leader for the Flying Queens.

Upon graduating in May, Bennett plans to pursue her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo.

The university also recognized the male and female Freshman of the Year Award recipients, Devin Davis and Chloe Barham.

Other university awards recipients are:

School of Behavioral and Social Sciences



School Awards:

Composite Social Sciences- Analisa Villa

History- Margarette Lecker

Justice Administration- Ryan Loveless

Sociology- Devin Johnson

Political Science- Jaci Monroe

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Champion- Margarette Lecker

School of Business

School Awards:

Accounting- Kellie Kozak

Business Administration- Jonathan Darnell

Economics-Charles Obinwa

Finance-Sebastien Tremulot

Management-Deborah VanDijk

Marketing-Andrew McEachern

International Management- Luis Daniel Torres Serrano

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Champion- Andrew McEachern

School of Christian Studies

School Awards:

Theological Studies- Colton Stalsby

Christian Ministry- Derek Farmer

Recreation Camp Management- Allison Kirk

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Champion- Emily Franklin

Servant Leadership- Savanna Knowlton Craft

Amelia Bishop Women’s Ministerial Award- Christine Lockridge

Boyd Award- Christian Vaughn

School of Education

School Awards:

Elementary Education- Bailey Breeden

Middle School Education- Audrey Varela

Special Education- Brooke Vickers

Exercise Sports Science- John Marcus Perez

Additional Awards:

Education Champion- Laura Alcorcha

Exercise Sports Science Champion- Anderson Schmig

School of Fine Arts

School Awards:

Speech-Madeline Alison

Mass Communications- Benjamin Dutton

3-D Art- Bill Bridgwater

2-D Art- Alec Buitron

Graphic Design- Madeline Alison

Theatre- Alex Glass

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Co-Champions- Edward Funderburke and Alex Glass

School of Languages and Literature

School Awards:

English- Kenzie Crews

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Champion- Jaci Monroe

School of Mathematics and Sciences

School Awards:

Biology- Krista Epley

Chemistry- Kyle Rickman

Mathematics- Joshua Wynn

Molecular Biology- Luke Brown

Environmental Science- Andrea Bond

Geology- Joshua Wynn

Additional Awards:

Wayland medical award- Morgan McIntosh ($500 award from Scholarship fund)

Student Research Day Awards:

Outstanding Graduating Senior in Chemistry (ACS banquet) – Terry Condren

School Champion- Krysta Epley ($100 award from supplies)

School of Music

School Awards:

Instrumental Music Education- Hillary Bermea

Instrumental Performance- Justin Glass

Piano Performance- Shiloh Hamilton

Vocal Performance- Claire Daily

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Champion- Justin Glass

School of Nursing

Additional Awards:

2019-2020 Co-Champions- Michelee Nguyen and Melissa Bueno

Spinning Wheel Award:

Kenzie Crews

Kyle Sumner

Emily Franklin

Marc Wallace

Faith McKinney

Morgan Bennett

Bailey Breeden

Allison Kirk

Cameron O’Donnell

William Wauson

Pioneer Scholar:

Luke Brown

Ellen Hamzy

Kyle Rickman

Andrea Bond

Morgan McIntosh

Joshua Wynn

Centennial Scholar:

Morgan Bennett

Jordan Breding

Bailey Breeden

Drew Jackson

Jai’Cee Tudman

Deborah VanDijk

