Wayland Baptist University names 2020 Citizenship Award winners

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:
Wayland Baptist University recognized the end of another academic year Wednesday, with the announcement of its annual awards. Typically, awards are announced during chapel service. With accommodations for dealing with COVID-19, the 2020 awards were announced online by each academic school and Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall.
Dr. Hall announced the winners of the Male and Female Citizenship Award, Luke Brown and Morgan Bennett. Voted on by university faculty and students, the Citizenship Award is the top award given to students each year. Established in 1957, this is the 64th year the award has been presented.
Brown graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences. He is the son of Wayland graduates Jill and Greg Brown, of Plainview. During his time at Wayland, Brown was involved in the Student Union Board and Kaleo. He served as the Vice President for the Texas Academy of Sciences and the American Chemical Society. He was on the Baptist Student Ministries leadership team and worship team, and was named Mr. Wayland 2019.
Brown was a student worker in the Office of Human Resources, the biology department, tutoring center, and student activities. He participated in mission trips, attending Beach Reach and participating in the Honduras medical mission trip. Brown will soon begin his studies at Texas Tech University where he will work toward a master’s in physician assistant studies.
The daughter of Bryan and Krystal Bennett of Shallowater, Morgan Bennett spent her four years at Wayland as the point guard for the Flying Queens basketball team, receiving first and second team All-American, and Academic All-American honors. She is completing her Bachelor of Science degree in biology. A member of the National Honor Society and the Texas Academy of Science, Bennett served as a tutor to fellow Wayland students. She also graduates as the all-time assists leader for the Flying Queens.
Upon graduating in May, Bennett plans to pursue her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo.
The university also recognized the male and female Freshman of the Year Award recipients, Devin Davis and Chloe Barham.
Other university awards recipients are:
School of Behavioral and Social Sciences
School Awards:
Composite Social Sciences- Analisa Villa
History- Margarette Lecker
Justice Administration- Ryan Loveless
Sociology- Devin Johnson
Political Science- Jaci Monroe
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Champion- Margarette Lecker
School of Business
School Awards:
Accounting- Kellie Kozak
Business Administration- Jonathan Darnell
Economics-Charles Obinwa
Finance-Sebastien Tremulot
Management-Deborah VanDijk
Marketing-Andrew McEachern
International Management- Luis Daniel Torres Serrano
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Champion- Andrew McEachern
School of Christian Studies
School Awards:
Theological Studies- Colton Stalsby
Christian Ministry- Derek Farmer
Recreation Camp Management- Allison Kirk
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Champion- Emily Franklin
Servant Leadership- Savanna Knowlton Craft
Amelia Bishop Women’s Ministerial Award- Christine Lockridge
Boyd Award- Christian Vaughn
School of Education
School Awards:
Elementary Education- Bailey Breeden
Middle School Education- Audrey Varela
Special Education- Brooke Vickers
Exercise Sports Science- John Marcus Perez
Additional Awards:
Education Champion- Laura Alcorcha
Exercise Sports Science Champion- Anderson Schmig
School of Fine Arts
School Awards:
Speech-Madeline Alison
Mass Communications- Benjamin Dutton
3-D Art- Bill Bridgwater
2-D Art- Alec Buitron
Graphic Design- Madeline Alison
Theatre- Alex Glass
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Co-Champions- Edward Funderburke and Alex Glass
School of Languages and Literature
School Awards:
English- Kenzie Crews
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Champion- Jaci Monroe
School of Mathematics and Sciences
School Awards:
Biology- Krista Epley
Chemistry- Kyle Rickman
Mathematics- Joshua Wynn
Molecular Biology- Luke Brown
Environmental Science- Andrea Bond
Geology- Joshua Wynn
Additional Awards:
Wayland medical award- Morgan McIntosh ($500 award from Scholarship fund)
Student Research Day Awards:
Outstanding Graduating Senior in Chemistry (ACS banquet) – Terry Condren
School Champion- Krysta Epley ($100 award from supplies)
School of Music
School Awards:
Instrumental Music Education- Hillary Bermea
Instrumental Performance- Justin Glass
Piano Performance- Shiloh Hamilton
Vocal Performance- Claire Daily
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Champion- Justin Glass
School of Nursing
Additional Awards:
2019-2020 Co-Champions- Michelee Nguyen and Melissa Bueno
Spinning Wheel Award:
Kenzie Crews
Kyle Sumner
Emily Franklin
Marc Wallace
Faith McKinney
Morgan Bennett
Bailey Breeden
Allison Kirk
Cameron O’Donnell
William Wauson
Pioneer Scholar:
Luke Brown
Ellen Hamzy
Kyle Rickman
Andrea Bond
Morgan McIntosh
Joshua Wynn
Centennial Scholar:
Morgan Bennett
Jordan Breding
Bailey Breeden
Drew Jackson
Jai’Cee Tudman
Deborah VanDijk
(News release from Wayland Baptist University)