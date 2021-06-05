Wayland Baptist University offering new piano teaching certification online

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

The Wayland Baptist University School of Music is offering a new online certification in Piano Pedagogy. The certification is primarily designed for piano teachers who want to increase their knowledge and understanding of pedagogy and instructional techniques.

Offered completely online, students will participate in a 12 credit-hour program taken in four eight-week sessions. Students enrolling in the 2021-22 academic year will benefit from a special discounted tuition rate, bringing the total cost of the program to $1,879. Student will take two class at a time, beginning in August. The second class will begin in mid-October and conclude in early December. The spring sessions will begin in mid-January and conclude in mid-May. The cost for each eight-week term is $461 and there is a $35 application fee.

Taught by Dr. Richard Fountain and Dr. Kennith Freeman the online courses are:

Fall 1 MUSI 3210 Elementary Piano Pedagogy & Literature MUSI 1107 Private Lessons

Fall 2 MUSI 3220 Intermediate & Advanced Piano Pedagogy & Literature MUSI 4162 Practicum in Piano Pedagogy

Spring 1 MSUI 3200 Entrepreneurship for Music MUSI 1108 Private Lessons

Spring 2 MUSI 4240 Topics in Music MUSI 4162 Practicum in Piano Pedagogy



Wayland faculty are offering this special, discounted program to enhance the arts and to support local area piano teachers and they work with young students.

Dr. Fountain is a professor of piano at Wayland. He teaches applied and collaborative piano and entrepreneurship, collaborates with the Wayland International Choir, and directs the Wayland Singers Chorus. He also holds the positions of Principal Keyboard with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. Fountain was recently named to a four-year term on the U.S. State Department’s Fulbright Specialist Roster in 2021 and is the president-elect for the Texas Music Teachers Association.

Dr. Freeman is an associate professor of collaborative piano at Wayland. An avid chamber musician, he can regularly be found accompanying recitals with both vocalists and instrumentalists, as well as performing as a soloist. In addition to his collaborative work at Wayland, Freeman is also the pianist for the University’s opera scenes program and teaches courses ranging from class piano to music appreciation and elementary piano pedagogy.

For more information on the program, call 806-291-1076 or email Dr. Fountain at fountainr@wbu.edu or Dr. Freeman at Kennith.freeman@wbu.edu.

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)