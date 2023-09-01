PLAINVIEW, Texas — After 42 years of service to the university, Wayland Baptist University (WBU) President Dr. Bobby Hall will retire on June 30, 2024, according to a press release.

WBU is now actively searching for its next president to continue the institution’s mission and legacy.

Hall accomplished much during his presidency, including but not limited to infrastructure upgrades, adding academic and athletic programs and fundraising efforts increasing the endowment by almost $28 million, the press release said.

Hall served in various roles at Wayland such as executive vice president and provost.

“Laurie and I have been blessed by our years of service to Wayland,” Hall said. “We will continue to work hard, and we will all pray hard for our trustees and search committee as they find the person God has prepared to come here.