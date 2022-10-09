PLAINVIEW, Texas — OnlineU.org has ranked Wayland Baptist University at No. 8 on its 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees.



“I think it’s great that Wayland is recognized as an affordable institution to study Spanish online,” said Dr. Joshua Mora, Joachim Endowed Professor of Spanish in a press release. “It’s great for our students that we have received this recognition, and it certainly helps our recruiting efforts.”



Schools must be regionally or nationally accredited and offer at least one fully online degree in Spanish to be considered for the list.



Wayland Baptist University has offered an online degree in Spanish for more than five years, the press release said.