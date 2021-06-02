Wayland Baptist University releases academic honor rolls for Spring 2021 term

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:
Wayland Baptist University in Plainview released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the Spring 2021 term, recognizing students for their accomplishments in the classroom. Eleven students from Plainview were named to the President’s List with 18 making the Dean’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who completed at least 12 hours in a 16-week semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s List recognizes students who completed at least 12 hours in a single semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Plainview students named to the President’s List are: William Bridgewater, Claire Daily, Ericka Espinosa, Emily Franklin, Brisa Gonzalez, Sarah Macha, Maranda McCready, Kinsley Monroe, Stefano Pesce, Benicia Torres and Andres Villa.
Plainview students on the Dean’s List are: Madeline Alison, Ryiann Araujo, Brennen Ballard, Sadie Drake, Lizette Garcia, Katye Hambright, Lucie Mahelova, Carsen Miles, Matthew Morris, Sidney Perez, Haley Richardson, Dezirae Serna, Alexis Shedd, Colton Stalsby, Trevor Townsend, Analisa Villa, LaNaija Walzier and Barron Williams,
A total of 189 students from the Plainview campus were recognized, along with 21 WBUonline students, for their academic standing in the Spring term.
President’s List
- Abernathy: Araceli Torres
- Amarillo: Chloe Barham, Lindsey Bolin, Sarah Manchee, Jayde Nelson, Paxton Patterson, Thaddeus Udoh, Zane Welborn
- Anchorage, AK: Eleanor Ashley
- Andrews: Casey Buck
- Athens: Cauane Krainski
- Austin: Aidan Bradford, Jasmine Davis
- Balko, OK: Abigail Epp, Anna Epp
- Belen, NM: Jayda Montoya
- Bloomfield, NJ: Marco Magnoli
- Browns Summit, NC: Seth Dean
- Brazil: Flavio Santi
- Calgary, Ontario: Tatijana Markic
- Canyon: Kaleb Donais
- Cleburne: Joshua Johnson
- Colleyville: Dylan Sterling
- Crandall: Sean Galloway
- Dumas: Kenlie Baxter
- El Paso: Justine Sandoval
- Fabens: Andrea Rodriguez
- Floydada: Karissa Jahay
- Fort Worth: Olivia Ricci, Bianca Roman
- Franklin: Jessica Medcalf
- Gail: John Richey
- Greeley, CO: Jodi Shea
- Haslet: Brockton Webber
- Hillsboro: William Flowers
- Houston: Hans Doughtie
- Humble: Jovanny Cortes-Ochoa
- Lancaster: Chaz Matthews
- Langdon: Christina Stafford
- Littlefield: Kaitlyn Edgemon; Kaylee Edgemon
- Lockney: Levin Kasner
- Lubbock: Christian Cardenas, Bryan Pena, Joshua Servantez, Brittany Smerud, Kyle Sumner
- Manteca, CA: Hector Romero
- Melancthon, Ontario: Morgan Rutledge
- Midland: Rylee Biggs, Sara Diaz
- Muskogee, OK: Estella Rodriguez
- New Braunfels: Matthew Booth
- Odessa: Natalie Terry
- Olton: Matthew Flores, Shiloh Hamilton
- Ottumwa, IA: Gabriel Sodre Sanchez
- Pearland: Samuel Daily
- Perryton: Ryan Davis
- Plainview: William Bridgewater, Claire Daily, Ericka Espinosa, Emily Franklin, Brisa Gonzalez, Sarah Macha, Maranda McCready, Kinsley Monroe, Stefano Pesce, Benicia Torres, Andres Villa
- Porza, Switzerland: Mattia Cafisi
- Prague, Czechia: Laura Klimova
- Queens Park, London: Ilan Joffe
- Ralls: Raphael Njenga
- Rockford, IL: Elizabeth Wirth
- Roma: Brandon Duarte
- Sherman: Jolie Donaldson
- Thunder Bay, Ontario: Alexander Pike
- Tulsa, OK: Tristan Galbreath
- Vernon: Shykerra Fanner
- Wheeler: Brady Bailey
- Yuma, AZ: Leonardo Amaral
- WBUOnline: Nathanael Barnard, Midland; David Massey, Forney; Sutharat Mauldin, Fort Irwin, CA; Christopher McClellan, Conroe: Scott Morris, Mansfield; Stacey Pray, Plano; Mendi Scarborough, Rives, TN; Jenifer Still, Weatherford
Dean’s List
- Abernathy: LeeAnn Abram
- Abilene: Maegan Gilley
- Albuquerque, NM: Rebecca Breeden
- Amarillo: Tevia Bell, Cheyenne Chambers, Kyle Eifert, Calista Garces, Nicholas Immel, Ariel Marquez, Samuel Velasquez
- Arusha, Tanzania: Jay Nathwani
- Austin: Katheryn McClanahan
- Brownsville: Alec Buitron
- Brownwood: Jesse Bennett
- Bushland: David Russell
- Camarillo: Alexis Francis
- Cape Town: Joshua Smedema
- Chino Valley, AZ: James Willingham
- Clovis, NM: Erin Pearce
- Copperas Cove: Said Alvarado Madrid
- Dallas: Praise Ayeni
- Denver City: Cristobal Escalante
- Dodge City, KS: Santiago Hernandez Riano
- Eagle, ID: Casey Dudek
- Edgewood, NM: Eliana Stanton Vaughn
- El Paso: Adam Acosta, Ever Atilano, Edward Gutierrez, Darian Torres
- Eldoret, Kenya: Dorcas Kosgei
- Eunice, NM: Garrett Bush
- Floydada: Williams Glass, Allison Muniz
- Fort Dodge, IA: Vitoria Balieiro
- Fort Worth: Eric Walters
- Georgetown: Kylie Ellsworth
- Heisler, Alberta: Camron Bendfeld
- Hereford: Cody Dixon
- Hondo: Garrett Saathoff
- Horizon City, Ryan Loveless
- Huffman: Jackson Kent
- Idalou, Ashlyn Shelley
- Johannesburg, South Africa: Ryan Naidoo
- Kennedale: Cole Rubac
- Laredo: Gonzalo Santa Martinez
- Levelland: Isaac Garza
- Lockhart: Joseph Colurciello
- Lovington, NM: Brook Quinones
- Lubbock: Payton Brown, Ethan Byers, Brenna Daniel, Renerio Esquivel, Tabytha Herrera, Avery Mitchell, Kaylee Rendon, Alexander Spencer
- McKinney: Justin Porter, Sterling Fought
- Mesquite: Lucy Chavez
- Mexico City: Cesar Lopez
- Miami, OK: fortune Karlesknit
- Nazareth: Blakely Gerber
- Odessa: Allison Kirk, Briana Moore, Kabrina Sanchez
- Pampa: Kristen Graves
- Perryton: Sidney Manross
- Plainview: Madeline Alison, Ryiann Araujo, Brennen Ballard, Sadie Drake, Lizette Garcia, Katye Hambright, Lucie Mahelova, Carsen Miles, Matthew Morris, Sidney Perez, Haley Richardson, Dezirae Serna, Alexis Shedd, Colton Stalsby, Trevor Townsend, Analisa Villa, LaNaija Walzier, Barron Williams
- Rowell, NM: Taylor Ramage
- Round Rock: Marcos Rosales
- Rowlett: Chase Jones
- Sachse: Mark Anzaldua
- Saint Peterburg, FL: Shai Brown
- San Antonio: Daniel Romero
- San Jose, CA: Nina Pham
- Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain: Jesus Chillon
- Snyder: Lewis Richmond
- South San Francisco, CA: Kirk Baril
- Spring: Prentice Lucas
- Stockholm, Sweden: Christopher Moses
- Surprise, AZ: Tanner Solomon
- Tahoka: Kevin White
- Taylorsville, Utah: Tierra Lozano
- Vega: Carson Grawunder
- Vernon: Felicity Ortega
- Wichita Falls: Sean Fitzgerald, Hope Shatto
- WBUonline: Desiree Dobbs, Atwater, CA; Sara Huddleston, Inverness, FL; Bryan Jones, APO; Prince Rasheed Kareem, Houston; Katrice Lowe, Montgomery, AL; Marivel Martinez, Lubbock; Brandy McCrory, Plainview; Hoyon Nam, Anchorage, AK; Philip Seale, Hollywood, MD; James Suarez, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Sharla Vantine, Plains; Valerie Warfield, San Antonio
(News release from Wayland Baptist University)