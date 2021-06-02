Wayland Baptist University releases academic honor rolls for Spring 2021 term

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University in Plainview released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the Spring 2021 term, recognizing students for their accomplishments in the classroom. Eleven students from Plainview were named to the President’s List with 18 making the Dean’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who completed at least 12 hours in a 16-week semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s List recognizes students who completed at least 12 hours in a single semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Plainview students named to the President’s List are: William Bridgewater, Claire Daily, Ericka Espinosa, Emily Franklin, Brisa Gonzalez, Sarah Macha, Maranda McCready, Kinsley Monroe, Stefano Pesce, Benicia Torres and Andres Villa.

Plainview students on the Dean’s List are: Madeline Alison, Ryiann Araujo, Brennen Ballard, Sadie Drake, Lizette Garcia, Katye Hambright, Lucie Mahelova, Carsen Miles, Matthew Morris, Sidney Perez, Haley Richardson, Dezirae Serna, Alexis Shedd, Colton Stalsby, Trevor Townsend, Analisa Villa, LaNaija Walzier and Barron Williams,

A total of 189 students from the Plainview campus were recognized, along with 21 WBUonline students, for their academic standing in the Spring term.

President’s List

Abernathy: Araceli Torres

Amarillo: Chloe Barham, Lindsey Bolin, Sarah Manchee, Jayde Nelson, Paxton Patterson, Thaddeus Udoh, Zane Welborn

Anchorage, AK: Eleanor Ashley

Andrews: Casey Buck

Athens: Cauane Krainski

Austin: Aidan Bradford, Jasmine Davis

Balko, OK: Abigail Epp, Anna Epp

Belen, NM: Jayda Montoya

Bloomfield, NJ: Marco Magnoli

Browns Summit, NC: Seth Dean

Brazil: Flavio Santi

Calgary, Ontario: Tatijana Markic

Canyon: Kaleb Donais

Cleburne: Joshua Johnson

Colleyville: Dylan Sterling

Crandall: Sean Galloway

Dumas: Kenlie Baxter

El Paso: Justine Sandoval

Fabens: Andrea Rodriguez

Floydada: Karissa Jahay

Fort Worth: Olivia Ricci, Bianca Roman

Franklin: Jessica Medcalf

Gail: John Richey

Greeley, CO: Jodi Shea

Haslet: Brockton Webber

Hillsboro: William Flowers

Houston: Hans Doughtie

Humble: Jovanny Cortes-Ochoa

Lancaster: Chaz Matthews

Langdon: Christina Stafford

Littlefield: Kaitlyn Edgemon; Kaylee Edgemon

Lockney: Levin Kasner

Lubbock: Christian Cardenas, Bryan Pena, Joshua Servantez, Brittany Smerud, Kyle Sumner

Manteca, CA: Hector Romero

Melancthon, Ontario: Morgan Rutledge

Midland: Rylee Biggs, Sara Diaz

Muskogee, OK: Estella Rodriguez

New Braunfels: Matthew Booth

Odessa: Natalie Terry

Olton: Matthew Flores, Shiloh Hamilton

Ottumwa, IA: Gabriel Sodre Sanchez

Pearland: Samuel Daily

Perryton: Ryan Davis

Plainview: William Bridgewater, Claire Daily, Ericka Espinosa, Emily Franklin, Brisa Gonzalez, Sarah Macha, Maranda McCready, Kinsley Monroe, Stefano Pesce, Benicia Torres, Andres Villa

Porza, Switzerland: Mattia Cafisi

Prague, Czechia: Laura Klimova

Queens Park, London: Ilan Joffe

Ralls: Raphael Njenga

Rockford, IL: Elizabeth Wirth

Roma: Brandon Duarte

Sherman: Jolie Donaldson

Thunder Bay, Ontario: Alexander Pike

Tulsa, OK: Tristan Galbreath

Vernon: Shykerra Fanner

Wheeler: Brady Bailey

Yuma, AZ: Leonardo Amaral

WBUOnline: Nathanael Barnard, Midland; David Massey, Forney; Sutharat Mauldin, Fort Irwin, CA; Christopher McClellan, Conroe: Scott Morris, Mansfield; Stacey Pray, Plano; Mendi Scarborough, Rives, TN; Jenifer Still, Weatherford

Dean’s List

Abernathy: LeeAnn Abram

Abilene: Maegan Gilley

Albuquerque, NM: Rebecca Breeden

Amarillo: Tevia Bell, Cheyenne Chambers, Kyle Eifert, Calista Garces, Nicholas Immel, Ariel Marquez, Samuel Velasquez

Arusha, Tanzania: Jay Nathwani

Austin: Katheryn McClanahan

Brownsville: Alec Buitron

Brownwood: Jesse Bennett

Bushland: David Russell

Camarillo: Alexis Francis

Cape Town: Joshua Smedema

Chino Valley, AZ: James Willingham

Clovis, NM: Erin Pearce

Copperas Cove: Said Alvarado Madrid

Dallas: Praise Ayeni

Denver City: Cristobal Escalante

Dodge City, KS: Santiago Hernandez Riano

Eagle, ID: Casey Dudek

Edgewood, NM: Eliana Stanton Vaughn

El Paso: Adam Acosta, Ever Atilano, Edward Gutierrez, Darian Torres

Eldoret, Kenya: Dorcas Kosgei

Eunice, NM: Garrett Bush

Floydada: Williams Glass, Allison Muniz

Fort Dodge, IA: Vitoria Balieiro

Fort Worth: Eric Walters

Georgetown: Kylie Ellsworth

Heisler, Alberta: Camron Bendfeld

Hereford: Cody Dixon

Hondo: Garrett Saathoff

Horizon City, Ryan Loveless

Huffman: Jackson Kent

Idalou, Ashlyn Shelley

Johannesburg, South Africa: Ryan Naidoo

Kennedale: Cole Rubac

Laredo: Gonzalo Santa Martinez

Levelland: Isaac Garza

Lockhart: Joseph Colurciello

Lovington, NM: Brook Quinones

Lubbock: Payton Brown, Ethan Byers, Brenna Daniel, Renerio Esquivel, Tabytha Herrera, Avery Mitchell, Kaylee Rendon, Alexander Spencer

McKinney: Justin Porter, Sterling Fought

Mesquite: Lucy Chavez

Mexico City: Cesar Lopez

Miami, OK: fortune Karlesknit

Nazareth: Blakely Gerber

Odessa: Allison Kirk, Briana Moore, Kabrina Sanchez

Pampa: Kristen Graves

Perryton: Sidney Manross

Plainview: Madeline Alison, Ryiann Araujo, Brennen Ballard, Sadie Drake, Lizette Garcia, Katye Hambright, Lucie Mahelova, Carsen Miles, Matthew Morris, Sidney Perez, Haley Richardson, Dezirae Serna, Alexis Shedd, Colton Stalsby, Trevor Townsend, Analisa Villa, LaNaija Walzier, Barron Williams

Rowell, NM: Taylor Ramage

Round Rock: Marcos Rosales

Rowlett: Chase Jones

Sachse: Mark Anzaldua

Saint Peterburg, FL: Shai Brown

San Antonio: Daniel Romero

San Jose, CA: Nina Pham

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain: Jesus Chillon

Snyder: Lewis Richmond

South San Francisco, CA: Kirk Baril

Spring: Prentice Lucas

Stockholm, Sweden: Christopher Moses

Surprise, AZ: Tanner Solomon

Tahoka: Kevin White

Taylorsville, Utah: Tierra Lozano

Vega: Carson Grawunder

Vernon: Felicity Ortega

Wichita Falls: Sean Fitzgerald, Hope Shatto

WBUonline: Desiree Dobbs, Atwater, CA; Sara Huddleston, Inverness, FL; Bryan Jones, APO; Prince Rasheed Kareem, Houston; Katrice Lowe, Montgomery, AL; Marivel Martinez, Lubbock; Brandy McCrory, Plainview; Hoyon Nam, Anchorage, AK; Philip Seale, Hollywood, MD; James Suarez, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Sharla Vantine, Plains; Valerie Warfield, San Antonio

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)