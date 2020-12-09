Wayland Baptist University to celebrate “Graduation in a Box” due to COVID-19

One of the items in the boxes graduates will receive is a commemorative coin. (Photo provided by WBU)

Wayland Baptist University will once again conduct graduation from a distance to comply with COVID-19 protocols calling for social distancing and discouraging large group gatherings. December graduation for the Plainview campus was scheduled for Dec. 12.

In May, the university canceled its traditional graduation ceremony and sent graduates their diploma and various WBU swag in a special graduation box. Wayland is repeating the process this December. The box will include each graduate’s diploma, cap and gown, alumni information and a QR code that links to an online address from Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall.

The box also contains a letter form Dr. Hall and a note from Alumni Director Teresa Young welcoming graduates to the Alumni Association. A special commemorative coin is also included, and graduates will be able to download a commemorative document, similar to printed programs that are available at in-person celebrations, containing the list of graduates and special honors and recognitions.

The Wayland administration is hoping the graduation box will help commemorate this special occasion and honor the graduate for their accomplishments. Boxes will be hand delivered to graduates living in Plainview while the others have been shipped. Graduates are also encouraged to participate in a future in-person ceremony.

Students concluded classes prior to Thanksgiving on a modified fall term schedule. Finals were held online the week following Thanksgiving. Students returning for the spring term will also progress through a modified schedule that has classes meeting on what would normally be holidays. The semester will conclude early giving students an extended summer break in 2021. The compressed schedule also helps mitigate the spread of the Corona virus. Wayland had relatively few cases of the virus on campus during the fall semester. The university credits the students and employees following the safety protocols for the relatively low number of cases.

Amber McCloud (from left) Amber Smith and Alumni Director Teresa Young assemble the graduation boxes that will be sent to graduates celebrating their graduation from Wayland. The boxes include their diploma, regalia and some extra Wayland gifts. (Photo provided by WBU)

One of the items in the boxes graduates will receive is a commemorative coin. (Photo provided by WBU)

