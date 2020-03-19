Wayland Baptist University to move to online classes only

PLAINVIEW, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University. Wayland Baptist University administration announced Thursday that WBU classes will remain online for the remainder of the spring semester at all campus locations.

The announcement came after a Thursday morning meeting where key university personnel discussed the latest developments surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While cases have been confirmed in many of the communities served by the university, no known cases have arisen among Wayland students, faculty or staff members at any campus location.

Officials also announced that university offices will function on a limited staff basis for the foreseeable future. Employees who are able to work from home will do so. Staff may also work in offices on a rotating schedule as developed by their unit supervisors. Employees will be allowed on campus as long as they are not exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. All individuals entering a Wayland campus could be subject to a health screening process as defined by Wayland policy.

Students on the Plainview campus will not be allowed to return to or remain in the dorms, barring extenuating circumstances. Students who did not leave for spring break are now required to move out of the dorms. Those who left campus for spring break will be allowed to return to pick up their belongings March 23-April 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., or 1-5 p.m. on April 5. Admittance to the dorms will be subject to CDC guidelines and those returning may be subjected to a health screening. For more information, students may contact the housing office at 806-291-3766 or check the notification page on the Wayland website.

Wayland’s response is in adherence to guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control that limit large gatherings and also encourages stringent social distancing and good hygiene.

(This is a press release by WBU)