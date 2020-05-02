Wayland Baptist University to offer new digital marketing degree

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist Univeristy:

To meet the demands of the ever-evolving world of marketing, Wayland Baptist University is unveiling new bachelors and masters degrees focused on digital marketing.

Students can earn a Bachelor of Business Administration with a specialization in digital marketing, or Bachelor of Applied Science degree in digital marketing. Those looking for an advanced degree can earn a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in digital marketing. A minor is also available for students majoring in other areas of study. The program will be available online or face-to-face.

Dean of the School of Business Dr. Kelly Warren said the degree plan was developed to meet the increasing needs of businesses in the marketplace, as well as the interests of students.

“Student demand for degree programs coincide with the market demand for business related jobs,” Warren said. “The digital marketing program is one of the degrees that fit this situation.”

Warren said the benefits of offering this program are two fold in that Wayland will be one of the few colleges or universities that offers degrees in digital marketing, and the additions to the curriculum will update existing business programs, keeping them relevant in today’s marketplace.

Students will learn to use search engine optimization, adwords, analytics and various digital media platforms to meet a growing need for businesses. Digital marketing delves into the worlds of Google, Facebook and more. Students will also learn the tricks of the trade to target market segments and specific locations, and how to develop content for digital marketing campaigns.

The demand for digital marketers continues to grow as businesses seek to increase their standing online. In 2018, a “Marketing Higher Trends” article stated that 69 percent of businesses planned on hiring more marketers, of which the most in-demand skills were digital marketing, according to theleftbank.edu.au. The article also shows that the demand is far greater than the supply.

Dr. Jason Geesey, assistant professor of marketing, will be teaching the majority of the courses and says the program will teach practical knowledge that will be valuable in the workplace.

“(This program) is a hands-on, application-based program where students will utilize real-life simulations to increase SEO, SEM and content marketing outcomes,” Geesey said.

Wayland will begin offering the program in the fall.

(News release from Wayland Baptist University)