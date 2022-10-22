PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University’s Alpha Chi chapter recently earned the prestigious designation of Notable Chapter for the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a press release from WBU, Alpha Chi promotes exemplary character and academic excellence among university students in all academic disciplines.

Membership in the coed honor society is limited to the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors.

“Because the size of our chapter, I am especially pleased that we have achieved this level of recognition from the National Office,” said Dr. Rebekah Crowe, Associate Professor of History in the press release.



The chapter also received the designation for the 2020-2021 academic year and the 2017-2018 academic year. For the 2018-2019 academic year, the Wayland chapter was designated a Star Chapter, WBU said.