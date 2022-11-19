PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) recently announced that its ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital in Lubbock and the Children’s Miracle Network.

According to a press release from WBU, the money as raised during a marathon 12-hour game night. ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on November 4-5.

Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Events like this let students have fun after a long semester of practice and hard work, build teamwork and, most importantly, help kids in need,” said Coach Duncan Sweeney in the press release. “I am incredibly proud of the students in our ESports program.”

This was the second year of ESports teaming up with Extra Life for a charity event.

Coach Sweeney described the 12-hour event as “a win-win” for the team and the children.

“I was amazed by both the motivation of the students and the generosity of the donors watching our livestreams,” Coach Duncan Sweeney in the press release.