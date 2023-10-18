PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland University is set to host Pioneer Preview on October 20, a experience for high schools students to learn about what life is like as a WBU student.

“Pioneer Preview is the best way to learn about Wayland,” said Shaney Brewer, Director of Undergraduate Admission. “With an up-close view of academics, spiritual life, and student activities, participants are able to see what the life of a Pioneer is really like.”

The event includes Pioneer Showcase, where Wayland displays academic options and opportunities as well as financial aid and Honors Program sessions, and campus tours.

A press release said future Pioneer and Flying Queen athletes will also have an opportunity to meet coaches from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the cafeteria in McClung Center.

To sign up for Pioneer Preview, click here.