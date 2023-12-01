PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University has named Jonathan Luna as the Title V Project Director, taking the lead on Wayland’s $3 million U.S. Department of Education grant funding for the “Pioneering Greater Access for Hispanic Students through Enhanced Student Support” program.

“We are thrilled to have one of Plainview’s and Wayland’s own serve as our new Title V Grant Project Director,” said Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “A graduate of both Plainview High School and Wayland, Luna has the skills, drive, and personality to carry our Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions grant to its fruition.”

Wayland is moving toward its second year of the program is looking to continue to improve support designed for Hispanic students such as, expand information systems, increase fall-to-fall retention.

The new director said he hopes to create strategic initiatives that specifically target the Hispanic community and provide in Spanish the proper resources and information needed for students to be successful in the college process.