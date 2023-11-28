LUBBOCK, Texas – Wayland Baptist University announced it will double gifts to the Core Mission Fund up to $50,000 during Giving Tuesday.

The investment in Wayland’s Core Mission Fun makes the university accessible and affordable to more students.

“Donors really are able to expand their impact on the world by investing in Wayland and the students on our campuses,” the development officer said. “We view Giving Tuesday as a team event with alumni, friends and others coming together to enhance the university.”

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 to encourage people to do good by giving through monetary gifts or acts of kindness and assistance. Now, Giving Tuesday has become a tradition at Wayland.

To make a Giving Tuesday gift, click here.