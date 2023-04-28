LUBBOCK, Texas – Wayland Baptist University received a $2.5 million gift from Ben and Bertha Mieth, according to a press release. To recognize their ongoing support, the University named the nursing school in San Antonio in their honor.

The Mieth’s gift includes $25,000 set aside to establish the Irene Wilson George Endowed Scholarship in Nursing, said the press release. Wayland presented the couple with the Keeper of the Flame award in 2014 for their longtime support for the university.

“Their prayers, presence, and generosity have already changed the lives of many Wayland students and employees, including mine, and this gift ensures that they will continue to have such an impact for generations to come,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, university president.

The couple founded the International Commission more than 50 years ago with a former Wayland Trustee, Gene Hawkins. The press release said the International Commission is a nonprofit organization that participates in evangelism projects around the world.