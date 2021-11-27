Wayland tabs Hammack as VP of Institutional Advancement

The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Wayland Baptist University has named Mike Hammack its new vice president of institutional advancement. Hammack comes to Wayland from Hardin-Simmons University where he has served as vice president of advancement since 2011. As VP, Hammack will oversee the university’s fundraising and development campaigns as well as marketing, communications and alumni.

Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon, saying Hammack brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Wayland.

“Mike brings a clear commitment to Baptist higher education and a proven record of success in institutional advancement,” Hall said. “He certainly understands West Texas, having grown up in Snyder, and brings with him a broad network of experience and achievement.”

An HSU graduate with degrees in Bible and business administration, Hammack has been working in the Hardin-Simmons development and advancement office since 2007. From 1993-2007, Hammack worked for Children at Heart Ministries in Houston in a variety of roles, beginning as a fundraiser with the Texas Baptist Children’s home. He promoted within the organization through a series of expansions and organizational changes and in 2000 was named executive director and COO of Gracewood, a residential ministry for single mothers and their children within Children at Heart Ministries. At Hardin-Simmons, Hammack led Transformation 2020, the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university.

“Mike has a proven record of success in fundraising for capital needs, for the annual fund and with the planning and execution of comprehensive campaigns,” Hall said. “We look forward to his leadership over our division of institutional advancement.”

Hammack plans to be on campus by Dec. 8. He and his wife Marsha are excited about getting involved in the community and are looking forward to an active church life. He is also excited about the opportunities that await him at Wayland.

“With its global network, Wayland is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of Christian leaders,” Hammack said. “Marsha and I are honored to become part of the Wayland family, and join in this noble cause.”

