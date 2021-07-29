Wayland, UMC and Cannon AFB update mask requirements, even for fully-vaccinated people

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wayland Baptist University announced an updated mask policy on Thursday. Cannon Air Force Base did so on Wednesday. University Medical Center on Thursday issued a reminder Thursday of its recent policy update.

Wayland said, “Please wear masks inside all campus buildings.” UMC said, “Masks are required inside the building.” And CAFB said, “Visitors, regardless of vaccination status, [are required] to wear a mask in an indoor setting…”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks when around other people indoors. The recommendation is targeted for areas of the country where the Delta Variant is prevalent. More specifically, it applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

The CDC in May said fully-vaccinated people could stop wearing masks. But that changed recently amid rising new cases and the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

In mid-July, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he will not impose another round of statewide mask mandates. In May, Abbott said public schools will not be allowed to mandate masks. So far, amid rising cases, that decision has not changed.

Covenant Health never changed its mask policy for visitors.

Daily active cases in Lubbock and Lubbock County were around 200 in May. They remained steady until mid-July when they began to skyrocket – reaching 953 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.