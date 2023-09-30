PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University is set to host a job fair on October 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Pete and Nelda Laney Student Activities Center. The fair will be free and open to the public.

PLAINVIEW — More than 35 area employers and schools are scheduled to be a part of Wayland Baptist University’s Job and Graduate School Fair.

The fair sponsored by Wayland Career Services takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday Oct. 5 in Pete and Nelda Laney Student Activities Center on Wayland’s Plainview campus. The fair is free and open to the public.

“We have potential employers and institutions coming from Plainview, Amarillo, Lubbock and throughout the South Plains,” said Jeffrey Vera, Director of Alumni Relations and Career Services. “All majors and graduates will be able to participate, but the invitation is not just for current Wayland students. Residents from the surrounding area that are looking to pursue a professional job are welcome. Those looking to go back to school to pursue a master’s or doctorate degree or change occupations should come be a part of the fair.”

The list of employers and schools planning to attend include: Amarillo ISD, Azteca Milling, Borger ISD, Brownfield ISD, Buckner Children and Family Services, Canyon ISD Central Plains Center, City of Amarillo, City of Lubbock, City of Plainview, Corteva Agriscience, Crisis Center of the Plains, CrossView Christian Camp, WBU School of Education (Graduate), DSM Semichem LLC, Farmers Insurance King Agency, Freedom Behavioral Health, Frenship ISD, Lorenzo ISD, Plainview ISD, PNC Bank, WBU School of Behavioral and Social Sciences (Graduate), Texas Panhandle Centers, TTUHSC-TCHATT, CPAN, and PeriPAN Programs, TTU-Graduate School, TTUHSC-School of Medicine, TTU-Whitacre College of Engineering Distance Learning Programs, Traditions Health Hospice, TTUHSC-School of Health Professions, TTUHSC GSBS, Tyler Technologies, United States Army, Unites States Secret Service, WBU-Graduate Studies, WBU-Coordinator of Graduate Records, WBU School of Business (Graduate), and West Texas A&M University (Graduate).

“We hope to have a good turnout of students and job seekers,” Vera said.