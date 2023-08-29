LUBBOCK, Texas– Wayland Baptist University announced in a press release on Monday it would be giving away limited edition t-shirts of its mascot, Pioneer Pete, for Founder’s Day.

According to the release, the first 200 people arriving at Wayland’s Thursday celebration would receive a t-shirt. It would take place on the front steps of the historic front steps of Gates Hall at 5:00 p.m.

The new t-shirt features an updated version of Pioneer Pete. In addition to the t-shirts, Linda Adkinds, the granddaughter of Dr. James Henry Wayland, will be a featured speaker at the event, according to the release.