LUBBOCK, Texas — Whether your veteran is laid back or prefers events of grandeur, Lubbock will have variety of ways to honor our U.S. military this Veterans Day.

Entertainment and ceremonies

The Silent Wings Museum will host a Veterans Day event from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, a press release said. The event will be free admission for all and will include a ceremony, educational activities, a band performance and more.

Lubbock Veteran Connection said in a social media post that Local Veterans groups will partner with Rock City Church at 5833 4th Street to host a free “Honoring The 13 – Never Forget” concert Friday, presented by Jeff McCreight and Southern Conviction.

Seating will begin at 7:15 p.m. with the concert to follow at 7:30.

Free food for Veteran’s Day

Little Woodrow’s will kick off Veterans Day Thursday with a celebration of the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps. There will be drink specials and cake as well as the infamous turtle races and a DJ.

A press release from Lubbock’s American Legion Post 575, said that Lubbock-area military veterans and their families were invited to a free pancake and sausage breakfast on Friday from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post 575 Bingo Hall at 6628 66th Street.

Resthaven Funeral Home will have free doughnuts and coffee from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. as a way to say “thank you” to military veterans.

Golden Corral will host its 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night” on Friday with a free “thank you” meal for our nation’s heroes. A press release said no military ID will be required, and that the offer does not apply to family members of military personnel.

Cotton Patch Café said on social media, it will serve a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken dinner to veterans on Friday.

A social media post from Hooters said the restaurant will provide a free meal from a menu of five options with the purchase of a drink on Friday.

BJ’s Brewhouse announced on social media that it would provide a free meal and beverage to veterans on Friday from a selection of the restaurant’s favorites.

Aspen Creek Grill said in a press release, it would offer a free meal Friday from a special menu as well as continue its tradition of setting an empty “Fallen Soldiers Table” in the dining room with symbolic items in remembrance of the soldiers who never returned home.

Your vet deserves a fresh cut

According to another post on the Lubbock Veteran Connection Facebook page, veteran-owned business, Great Clips, will give free haircuts to veterans and current military as part of its #GREATful4VETS event on Friday at Lubbock and Plainview locations.

Non-military customers can take part by purchasing a haircut and then receive a free haircut card to gift a vet.

Sports Clips manager, Crystal Alvarez, confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that all Lubbock locations will also give free haircuts to veterans on Friday. A portion of proceeds from every haircut that day will go to “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program.