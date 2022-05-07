PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

For the third time in the last five years the Wayland Baptist University chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society has been recognized with the Notable Chapter distinction. Chapters must demonstrate exception health by meeting certain criteria to earn the distinction. Wayland was among 15 chapters to receive the Notable Chapter designation in 2022.

To achieve Notable Chapter designation, the chapter must induct new members during the academic year as well as file its annual chapter report by the deadline. In addition, the chapter must complete three of these five criteria:

At least one national Gaston/Nolle, Sledge/Benedict, or Pryor application must be submitted each academic year.

A minimum of one sponsor and one student delegate must attend the annual national convention.

A minimum of one student presentation must be made at the annual national convention.

At least one on-campus scholarly/academic program must be sponsored during the academic year.

One nomination must be submitted for Honorary Membership during the academic year.

Wayland recently added four new members to its Alpha Chi chapter. Rylee Biggs from Midland, Santiago Huertas of Bogota, Colombia, Sarah Manchee of Amarillo and David Russell of Bushland were inducted in a special ceremony. Emily Franklin, a graduating senior from Plainview, served as a student delegate at this year’s convention. Other graduating seniors who are members of Alpha Chi include Chloe Barham of Amarillo, Samuel Daily of Pearland, Sean Galloway of Crandall, Michaela Phipps of Artesia, N.M. and Jodi Shea of Greeley, Colo.

