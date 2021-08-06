WBU alum, Gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock will use winnings to buy food truck for mom

United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah celebrates defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu and winning the women’s 68kg Freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOKYO — Wayland Baptist University alum Tamyra Mensah-Stock won the gold medal for women’s wrestling at the Japan 2020 Olympics, and she already knows what she’s going to do with her winnings.

Mensah-Stock said in an interview with People magazine she planned to use the $37,500 earnings to buy a food truck for her mother.

She said in the interview that having a food truck would be a “dream come true” for her mother, who raised her alone after her father was tragically killed in a car crash while she was in high school.

“I made a promise to her and she loves cooking,” Mensah-Stock told People magazine. “It’s just one of her passions. Growing up, we’d be like, ‘Ooh, mommy, you put your back into this food. Like you literally put your foot in it.’ “

Mensah-Stock and her mother plan to name the truck “The Lady Bug.”

Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 to win the gold medal. She became the first American Black woman to win gold in wrestling.