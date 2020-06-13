WBU announces move to eight-week sessions for external campuses and online

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist: University:

Wayland Baptist University is moving to eight-week sessions beginning in the fall for students enrolled in WBUonline or at one of the university’s external campus locations. The Plainview campus, Wayland’s only traditional, residential campus, will continue to follow the standard 16-week semester format.

The move will provide an expedited path to degree completion as students will be able to take classes in five sessions per year instead of the four terms currently offered. The new format also provides additional flexibility for students needing to shift their academic load.

Under the new plan, undergraduate students will need to complete 12 hours within two sessions to maintain full-time status. For example, a student can register for Fall I and Fall II. They can take 6 hours (typically 2 classes) in each session or three hours (one class) in one session and nine hours (three classes) in the other. Students are encouraged to register for two sessions at one time (example Fall I and Fall II). Each session will come with two payment-due dates, allowing students to pay as they go.

The new format will better coincide with the overall university calendar that follows a traditional 16-week semester. The traditional semester will be broken into two eight-week sessions: Fall I, Fall II, Spring I and Spring II, and will include a summer session. Students will continue to have a week off for spring break and a few weeks off at Christmas, as well as celebrate other holidays throughout the year. Students at the Plainview campus can take advantage of eight-week online sessions as needed.

Students using military tuition assistance will need to contact their campus and financial aid advisors for more information.

Wayland operates campuses in Plainview, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls and San Antonio; as well as Clovis and Albuquerque, N.M.; Altus, Okla.; Phoenix, and Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Anchorage and Fairbanks, Ak; and Kapolei, Hawaii.

