PLAINVIEW, Texas— The Wayland Baptist University’s cheer team will host a “mini cheer camp” on Saturday at the Laney Student Center in Plainview, according to a social media post.

Registration to participate in the camp will be open to children in Kindergarten through 5th grade, said the post. There will be a $50 fee per camper.

Participants will learn the basics of cheerleading in a fun and interactive session taught by Wayland Cheer. Lunch and snacks will be provided at the camp.

According to the post, mini cheerleaders will get to perform at the halftime show during the first Wayland football game on Saturday, September 2.

To register for the mini cheer camp, visit the post to scan the QR code or visit www.WaylandBaptistCheer.com

For more information contact Coach Kira Weatherton at 806-205-2419 or weathertons@wbu.edu.