WBU dedicates the Johnny and Aubrey Terra International Student Endowed Scholarship

Wayland Baptist University held a donor appreciation luncheon on Tuesday, recognizing donors and their contributions to the university and its student body. During the event, Wayland dedicated the Johnny and Aubrey Terra International Student Endowed Scholarship.

Johnny came to Wayland from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, to play basketball for the Pioneers. As an international student, he faced the challenge of completing his education while learning English. He took advantage of the opportunity to learn, however, and picked up the language as well as a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2011. The following year, Terra earned his master’s degree in business.

Aubrey, from Canyon, was a member of the Flying Queens basketball program. She graduated from Wayland in 2014 with a degree in elementary education. Aubrey met Johnny her first day on campus and they became good friends. It was several years later, however, before they started dating, eventually getting married in July of 2015.

Upon graduation from WBU, Johnny got a job with a local accounting firm. He spent several years in Plainview, learning the accounting business. He then worked as an accountant for Happy State Bank. While he enjoyed doing the accounting work, Johnny quickly learned that he wanted to be more than just an accountant. He understood that many of his clients could benefit from solid financial planning.

In 2016 Johnny started his own business, Terra Accounting and Consulting in Amarillo. He quickly built his firm and has been recognized as an up-and-coming accountant in the Amarillo area. For the past two years, Terra has been named the Best Tax Preparation Company and Best Accountant in the Best of Amarillo awards. In October, Terra Accounting merged with Lovelady, Christy and Associates, becoming a partner in the newly formed LPT CPAs and Advisors.

Aubrey worked as a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary in Plainview and then at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo. She now enjoys staying at home to raise the couple’s two young children, James Dean and Charlotte Avery.

Johnny and Aubrey chose to endow a scholarship for international students as a way to express their gratitude to God and to Wayland for their experiences. They also hope this scholarship will lead to more international students having their own beautiful Wayland story.

